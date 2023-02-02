e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu human feces row: Dalit outfits demand CBI probe into water tank incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Dalit outfits in Tamil Nadu are demanding a CBI probe into the Vengaivayal incident in which human excreta was found in an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to Dalits in Vengaivayal.

The Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have taken out several protest marches against this act.

Even after the incident was reported on December 21, the culprits have not been brought to book.

Police acting in partisan manner

The Tamil Nadu police interrogated several people, but the Dalit outfits said that the police was acting in a partisan manner and that some people belonging to the Dalit communities were asked to own up to the act.

M. Ilamurugu, president of Ambedkar Makkal Iyyagam, a Dalit outfit, had visited the Vengavayil Dalit colony along with S. Subbiah, a retired IAS officer, and interacted with all the 32 Dalit families in the colony.

Dalits seek CBI probe

After the interaction, Illamurugu called for a CBI inquiry into the issue and said that they have lost hope in the state government’s agencies.

The VCK has demanded the demolition of the overhead water tank in which human excreta was found. VCK leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan has in a statement said that the overhead tank was a symbol of insult to the Dalits and it should be demolished.

In several rural areas of Tamil Nadu, there is even a two tumbler system where Dalits are given tea and coffee in separate tumblers. (With IANS inputs)

