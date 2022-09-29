Tamil Nadu: Hindu Munnani member & 1 held for vandalising party leader's car in Coimbatore | Representative Pic

Two men were arrested by police officials for breaking the glasses of a Hindu Munnani leader's car in Mettupalayam area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Tamilselvan, one of the arrested persons, is a Hindu Munnai member as well.

The development comes after a series of attacks on Hindu Munnai and BJP cadres' properties and offices in the city recently. Harish, a Hindu Munani youth wing leader's Tata Indica car, was reportedly vandalised by four unidentified miscreants.

After learning about the incident, police filed an FIR and formed five teams to analyse CCTV visuals to nab the accused involved in the crime.

Based on evidence collected from the CCTV footage, police arrested two people, and it was learned that one of them was a member of the Hindu Munnani.

According to India Today, the motive behind the attack was an issue that arose between the two members over who would keep the Ganapati idol in the area. Harish won in the matter and kept the idol in the area, leading to personal enmity.

The media outlet quoted the District SP V Badrinarayanan as saying that over 1,400 policemen are on duty full-time on the ground and round the clock on a shift basis. 58 temporary check posts have been put in place and over 100 plus have been placed in important spots in order to maintain the law and order in the city.