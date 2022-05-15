Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health secretary Radhakrishnan inspect medical supplies sent to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian & Health secretary Radhakrishnan today inspected the medical supplies sent to Sri Lanka from India.

Reviewing the supplies, the minister said that a total of 37 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores will be sent to Sri Lanka in the coming days.

"At present, the first instalment of Rs 8 crore of medical supplies will be sent to Sri Lanka," he said.

India is sending these medicines on humanitarian grounds to reach the affected people there amid the ongoing political and economic crisis that the island nation is facing.

The minister said that the medical supplies are being sent there to help the people in need irrespective of whether they are Sinhalese or Tamils.

