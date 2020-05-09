Tamil Nadu govt files appeal before Supreme Court; challenges Madras HC order on closure of TASMAC liquor stores

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Government filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order.

Earlier, on Friday, the Madras HC had directed the closure of all state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. Only online said of liquor, the Madras HC had said, was to be allowed amid the coronavirus outbreak. This came after chaos followed the opening of liquor shops in the state, and people ignored social distancing norms as they went to purchase alcohol.

TASMAC incidentally is a government firm that sells alcoholic beverages in the state.