Tamil Nadu Government Introduces First-Ever 15-Day Paternity Leave For Married Male Employees | Representational Photo/Pixabay

Chennai: In a landmark decision aimed at promoting shared parental responsibilities and strengthening family support, the Tamil Nadu Government has introduced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees for the first time.

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An official release on Thursday said, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced the measure intended to enable fathers to support their wives during childbirth and actively participate in the care of newborn babies.

The release said, the government received requests from employees seeking the introduction of paternity leave for male government staff, on the lines of the 365 days of maternity leave already available to female government employees.

The government recognised that childbirth is a crucial period for both the mother and the child, during which the mother requires physical and emotional support. The father's involvement in newborn care is equally important, the release stated.

The newly introduced provision grants 15 days of paternity leave to married male government employees to be with their wives during the maternity period.

The leave can be availed either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months from the date of the child's birth.

The initiative is expected to encourage fathers to share family responsibilities, provide essential support to mothers and play a more active role in child-raising.



In a landmark decision aimed at promoting shared parental responsibilities and strengthening family support, the Tamil Nadu Government has introduced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees for the first time.

An official release on Thursday said, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced the measure intended to enable fathers to support their wives during childbirth and actively participate in the care of newborn babies.

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The release said, the government received requests from employees seeking the introduction of paternity leave for male government staff, on the lines of the 365 days of maternity leave already available to female government employees.

The government recognised that childbirth is a crucial period for both the mother and the child, during which the mother requires physical and emotional support. The father's involvement in newborn care is equally important, the release stated.

The newly introduced provision grants 15 days of paternity leave to married male government employees to be with their wives during the maternity period.

The leave can be availed either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months from the date of the child's birth.

The initiative is expected to encourage fathers to share family responsibilities, provide essential support to mothers and play a more active role in child-raising.