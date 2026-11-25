Karthigaideepam Row Deepens As Tamil Nadu Governor Invokes Constitutional Powers, Seeks Report From CM Vijay | X - jayanth_updates

Chennai: A day after the ceremonial Karthigaideepam was lit only at its traditional spot, defying the Supreme Court’s direction to also light it at a stone pillar, identified as the Deepathoon, atop the Thirupparankundram hills, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invoked his powers under Article 167(b) of the Constitution and sought a report from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the issue.

Governor Invokes Constitutional Powers

Article 167 deals with the constitutional duties of a Chief Minister, and sub-clause (b) mandates him/her “to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for.”

Sources in the Lok Bhavan said Arlekar had asked the Chief Minister to submit a comprehensive and factual report on whether the State Government and all authorities concerned fully complied with the Supreme Court’s November 20 direction in respect of lighting of the Karthigaideepam.

Read Also Supreme Court Declines Suo Motu Contempt Over Lamp Not Lit At Deepathoon; Tamil Nadu Govt Apologises

Temple Trustees Adhere To Customary Practice

On Tuesday, while the Madurai Collector had assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, hearing a related case, that steps were being taken to comply with the apex court’s directions, eventually the lamp was lit only at the traditional spot. Subsequently, the temple Devasthanam’s Board of Trustees said they had resolved to adhere to the customary practice of lighting the lamp only near the Uchchi Pillaiyar Temple.

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Collector Apologises To Supreme Court

On Wednesday, the Collector apologised to the Supreme Court, claiming its direction could not be implemented as the Board of Trustees did not authorise the proposed team that was to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.