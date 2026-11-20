Tamil Nadu Politics: Actor Vijay Turns Pallbearer At Funeral Of Leader Who Once Defeated MK Stalin In Elections | File Pic

Chennai: In a rare gesture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Friday evening donned the role of a pallbearer at the funeral of party MLA V S Babu, who had defeated former Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin in the Assembly elections.

Babu, who was elected from Kolathur, had died on Thursday after prolonged hospitalisation.

Vijay Carries Bier At Funeral

Vijay and almost his entire Cabinet turned up for Babu’s funeral. When it was time to take Babu’s body from his home for the funeral, a barefooted Vijay joined in to hold one of the four sides of the bier and took it to the hearse van. Vijay then followed the van on foot to the cremation ground as supporters raised slogans.

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Gesture Sends Message To Party Cadres

Through the gesture, Vijay was sending across a message that his party would stand by cadres. The image of Vijay turning a pallbearer is also bound to remain etched in the minds of the Kolathur voters when the bypoll is held.