Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Bail Faces Hurdles As ED Seek Speedy Trial In Money Laundering Case

It appears that despite resigning from ministership DMK’s V Senthil Balaji may not get bail that easily in an alleged money laundering case in which he was arrested in June last year.

ED urge Madras HC for speedy trial

The Enforcement Directorate, which is prosecuting the influential politician, has urged the Madras High Court to order speedy trail in the case against him rather than accepting his plea for bail pending trial.

In a counter affidavit filed before Justice Anand Venkatesh, the agency said it had repeatedly expressed readiness for commencement of trial but Senthil Balaji had "wilfully" delayed the process before the Principal Sessions Court. Therefore, the delay in trial was caused by "his own actions" and he cannot complaint about being behind bars.

The agency said the former Minister was a very influential person and there was high probability of him misusing his liberty to influence or threaten witnesses in the case, if released on bail.