Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin's Daughter Senthamarai Visits & Offers Prayers At Sattainathar Temple In Sirkazhi (WATCH)

TN CM Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin visited and offered prayers at Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin visited and offered prayers at Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday, October 1. However, netizens were quick to point out the anti-Sanatan remarks made by Stalin's son and DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in September, which had kicked up a storm.

Watch: TN CM MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin visited and offered prayers at Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin visited and offered prayers at Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district. (01.10) pic.twitter.com/DBNHRDvGSo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

Udhayanidhi's comments

On September 3, speaking at an event in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu minister kicked up a storm for his comments on Sanatan Dharma in which he equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like "malaria, dengue and corona" and said that Sanatan Dharma must not only be opposed but also abolished or eradicated.

Udhayanidhi's mother visiting temple brought up by Annamalai previously

Criticising Udhayanidhi's comments on Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai had said, “I challenge Udhayanidhi Stalin to stop his mother from going to temple.”

Annamalai had also said that Sanatan Dharma is eternal and called the Tamil Nadu minister's comments as “childish and mischievous."

Udhayanidhi firm on his stand

Justifying his remarks time and again since his utterances, Udhayanidhi had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took on Stalin for his comments and said that the leader was giving a call for the "genocide" of 100 crore people who follow Sanatan Dharma, an accusation that the leader denied. Cases were filed against the DMK leader for his comments. Even seers and saints called out Udhayanidhi for his remarks against Sanatan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)