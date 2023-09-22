SC Issues Notice To TN Govt, DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin For Anti-Sanatan Remark

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | X (File Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (September 22) issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma. The Supreme Court was hearing plea seeking FIR against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister in the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had kicked up a storm by his comments on Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at an event in Chennai last month, Udhyanidhi Stalin said that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but also eradicated and used the analogy of diseases like dengue and malaria to equate Sanatan Dharma with the mosquito borne diseases.

The comments sparked a row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hitting out at the DMK leader and also the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and asked the Congress party (DMK and Congress are both part of the INDIA alliance) if they supported Udhayanidhi's remark. The BJP asked the Congress to make its stand clear.

Several FIRs were filed in different states against Stalins' anti-Sanatan remarks. However, the leader refused to take back his words and said that he stood by each and every word he said about Sanatan Dharma. He also said that he was ready to face legal action for the comments and that he would fight it out in the court.

