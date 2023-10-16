 Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar To Secure Release Of 27 Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar To Secure Release Of 27 Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

In two separate incidents, a total of 27 Indian fishermen from TN were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and their four fishing boats were also confiscated.

N ChithraUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
27 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy | ANI

Chennai: A day after 27 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting the Centre to secure their release, along with their boats.

In a demi official letter to Jaishankar, Mr. Stalin recalled his previous letters on the issue of fishermen's arrest and said these repeated instances of arrest and seizure of boats have struck fear into the hearts of the fishing communities along TN's coastline. The livelihoods of these fishermen, who are often the sole breadwinners of their families, were at stake.

“The economic implications of these recurrent arrests are profound, as they lead to not only the loss of income for the fishermen and their families but also jeopardise the food security of countless individuals who depend on their catch,” he said.

Stalin urged the Union Minister to take immediate diplomatic steps with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats.

article-image

