 Tamil Nadu: State Honours To Be Accorded At Funerals Of Organ Donors, Announces CM Stalin
N ChithraUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: In a decision that could encourage the donation of organs and save the lives of numerous needy transplant patients, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced that the State Government would accord state honours at the funerals of deceased organ donors.

“State honour will be given during funerals of people whose organs were donated after brain death,” Stalin said on the occasion of the State Organ Donation Day.

Presently, State honour, i.e. police, honours where the police fire rounds in the air during the cremation or burial, is given only to prominent personalities at the discretion of the Government or for those who die in rare combat while on duty.

Tamil Nadu-leading organ donation state

The Chief Minister noted that Tamil Nadu continues to be the leading state in the country in giving life to hundreds of patients through organ donation. This achievement has been made possible by the selfless sacrifices of families who come forward to donate their organs in the tragic situation of brain dead family members, he explained.

“In order to honour the sacrifice of those who donated their organs and saved many lives, the funerals of organ donors before death will now be conducted with state honour,” he said.

