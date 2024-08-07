Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Tribute To Former CM M Karunanidhi On His 6th Death Anniversary; Video

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader M Karunanidhi on his sixth death anniversary on Wednesday.

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin Pays Tribute To M Karunanidhi

DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Minister for Youth of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin also paid tribute and said that Karunanidhi sowed love and kept Tamil Nadu politics alive.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin leads DMK's peace march on the occasion of the 6th death anniversary of former CM and party founder M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/QCtBp4lD6Z — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Taking to the social media platform X, he said, "On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the great thinker and progressive planner, the self-respect sun who shattered two thousand years of dominance with his innovative ideas, Kalaignar Muthamizh Arignar, we paid floral tributes to his portrait placed near the statue of Kalaignar at the Omandurar complex near Anna Salai in Chennai."

In another post on X, he said, "Today is the 6th anniversary of Muthamil scholar artist who is full of our memories in word and deed and who leads the way every day. There are many people who want to survive in politics by spreading hatred among people; Our artist is the one who sowed only love and kept Tamil Nadu politics alive. The artist's vision extended the comparative boundaries of the development of modern Tamil Nadu beyond the Union of India to the countries of the world".

He further said, "The artist's political commitment has made Tamil Nadu's political slogan of social justice, state autonomy - language rights resonate in other states as well. Anti-dominant politics; It was our artist who laid the foundation of the Dravidian model through the Dravidian principles of development-oriented management. On this day, we will work on the path of Muthamil scholar artist and establish Dravidian model government again under the leadership of Kazhagam leader."

"May the fame of the artist spread," the youth minister added.

Congress Party Pays Tribute To M Karunanidhi

Earlier, the Congress paid tribute to M Karunanidhi. A social media post from the Congress party handle on X stated, "Remembering former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi, a leader who embodied art & statesmanship. His legacy of social justice & equality continues to inspire."

"Today, we pay homage to his enduring impact on public welfare & Tamil Nadu's progress," the post said.

Earlier, more than 500 cadres, including Kanchipuram Assembly members Sundar, Ezhilarasan, and Kanchipuram Mayor Mahalakshmi, held a peace rally and paid floral tribute to the statue of M. Karunanidhi in Kanchipuram district.

It was advised by the party to conduct a peace rally in every district and to pay floral tributes to former DMK Chief Karunanidhi.

More than 500 DMK senior leaders and cadets from Kanchipuram district, city, and union areas have participated in the peace rally and paid floral tribute to the former Chief Minister.