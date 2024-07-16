Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Leads Parties In Condemnation Of Karnataka For Not Releasing Its Rightful Share Of Cauvery Water

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened an All Party meeting to address Karnataka's reluctance to release Cauvery water, as recommended by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority (CWRA), and the meeting unanimously condemned Karnataka's stance and resolved to pursue legal avenues if necessary.

CM MK Stalin Expresses Grave Concerns

CM Stalin, addressing the gathering, expressed grave concern over Karnataka's refusal to abide by CWRA recommendations despite adequate rainfall this year.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all-party meeting on Cauvery Water dispute



"Last year, due to Karnataka's non-compliance, we were compelled to approach the Supreme Court to secure our rightful share of Cauvery water," Stalin remarked, underscoring the critical nature of water access for Tamil Nadu's agricultural needs.

The All Party meeting articulated strong resolutions, including the immediate issuance of CWRA orders to Karnataka for releasing the stipulated Cauvery water.

"If Karnataka fails to comply, we are prepared to approach the Supreme Court once again to ensure justice for Tamil Nadu," Stalin affirmed, highlighting the state's determination to safeguard its water rights.

The escalating tensions have been fueled by Karnataka's recent decision to restrict Cauvery water releases, citing local water scarcity concerns. This move has exacerbated longstanding grievances between the two states over equitable water distribution, with Tamil Nadu's agricultural sector particularly affected.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar expressed openness to dialogue but emphasised Karnataka's obligations to manage its water resources effectively. "We will cooperate in whatever way we can," Shivakumar assured, signaling readiness to engage constructively despite the ongoing disagreements over water sharing.

A Perennial Flashpoint Between Karnataka & Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery water dispute, a perennial flashpoint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, remains a pressing concern despite intermittent efforts at resolution. The remarks come in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's condemnation of Karnataka's decision to restrict Cauvery water releases.

The Karnataka government's recent decision to release 8,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, amidst broader concerns over water scarcity in several districts including Bengaluru, has further intensified the debate over equitable water distribution.