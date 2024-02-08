 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi; Urges Opposition Unity Against Centre's 'Crippling Financial Embargo'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi; Urges Opposition Unity Against Centre's 'Crippling Financial Embargo'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi; Urges Opposition Unity Against Centre's 'Crippling Financial Embargo'

Stalin said that the prime minister neither appreciates the existence of states nor values chief ministers.

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday that unlike his predecessors, Modi viewed states merely as municipalities. Stalin further said that the prime minister neither appreciates the existence of states nor values chief ministers.

In a virtual address, that was played before the audience at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a protest against the Centre’s “crippling financial embargo”, Stalin said though Modi was earlier chief minister of Gujarat, the first thing he did after assuming office as prime minister was to snatch the rights of the states.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Led NDA To Sweep Polls In Hindi Heartland, Likely To Break Open In...
article-image

“He snatched the education rights, language rights and rights in terms of law,” he charged. Depriving States of their right over finances “is akin to stopping the oxygen” and this is what the BJP-ruled Centre was doing, he said.

Stalin called upon the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc to unite and “take over” the Government of India “to put an end to the fascist BJP” and create an India, which respects all states equally.

Read Also
Funds Allocation Crisis: What Do The States Get For Every ₹100 They Pay?
article-image

“All the States have been facing massive crunch in finances since the imposition of the GST regime”, he said accusing the Centre of creating obstacles for the States from borrowing loans to implement development measures.

The DMK leader also cautioned Chief Minister of BJP-ruled States that they should not think it is happening to States that are ruled by the Opposition parties. “I am warning you that this will be the fate of your States tomorrow,” Stalin said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cow To Be Addressed As 'Rama', Proposal Passed By Sants At 'Gau Sansad' In Uttar Pradesh

Cow To Be Addressed As 'Rama', Proposal Passed By Sants At 'Gau Sansad' In Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan's First Woman Finance Minister Diya Kumari Unveils Inclusive Budget Focused On Election...

Rajasthan's First Woman Finance Minister Diya Kumari Unveils Inclusive Budget Focused On Election...

'Growing Tired Of Merely Talking,' Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal About INDIA; Announces 3 Candidates...

'Growing Tired Of Merely Talking,' Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal About INDIA; Announces 3 Candidates...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi; Urges Opposition Unity Against Centre's 'Crippling...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi; Urges Opposition Unity Against Centre's 'Crippling...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP MLAs For Creating Chaos During Budget Presentation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP MLAs For Creating Chaos During Budget Presentation