Tamil Nadu: Chennai Police Commissioner Reassigned Amid Controversy Over BSP Leader K Armstrong's Murder

Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong was killed on Friday evening |

Chennai: Amid growing criticism from political parties in the wake of the recent murder of BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, the State Government on Monday moved out Sandeep Rai Rathore, a DGP-rank officer, from the post of Commissioner of Police, Chennai. He was replaced by ADGP-rank officer A Arun, who until now held the post of ADGP (Law and Order). Rathore was posted as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai, a relatively insignificant post.

Soon after taking charge, Arun, indicating that tough action could follow, told journalists that the police will now talk to the criminals, “in a language they understand”. He however, steered clear, of the possibilities of ‘police encounters’ to deal with criminals. His priority would be controlling rowdyism, kangaroo courts, crime prevention and law and order.

Refusing to comment on BSP leader Maywati’s demand for a CBI probe into Armstrong’s murder, the Commissioner said he would take action if it came to light that there was previous information about specific threat to the slain leader’s life and no steps were taken on it.

Asked about the view that law and order has deteriorated, he shot back, “there should be some basis for saying that. There should be specific statistics.” Crimes do happen and the police was engaged continuously in preventing them. “Statistics shows that in Chennai or Tamil Nadu, there were fewer murders in 2022 and 2023. Anybody can see those numbers,” he said.

Read Also Tamil Nadu: BSP Chief Mayawati Demands CBI Probe Into Murder Of K Armstrong

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said there was no point in transferring the Commissioner of Police. “Transferring police officers will not bring about any change in the law and order situation,” he told journalists in Salem district.