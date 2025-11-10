 PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Eminent Telangana Poet Andesri
PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Eminent Telangana Poet Andesri

Andesri passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 64. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital late on Sunday night after he collapsed at his house in Lalaguda.

Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of eminent Telangana poet Andesri.

The Prime Minister stated that the passing of Andesri left a deep void in our cultural and intellectual landscape.

“His thoughts reflected the soul of Telangana. A prolific poet and thinker, he was the voice of the people, articulating their struggles, aspirations and undying spirit. His words had the power to stir hearts, unite voices and give shape to the collective pulse of society. The way he blended social consciousness with lyrical beauty was outstanding. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed his profound grief over the passing away of Andesri. He conveyed condolences to the family members.

Pawan Kalyan said in a message on ‘X’ that by penning the state anthem "Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jaya Ketanam," he has etched an immortal place for himself in Telangana's history. Expressing profound grief over Andeshri garu's passing, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members

“His body of work captivates every single one of us. He began his life as a cattle herder and construction labourer, embarking on a journey through the world of letters. He was a writer with a deep grasp of Telangana's folk traditions and rural life. He penned several film songs as well,” said the actor-politician.

“Listening to the song Mayamaipotunnadamma manishannavadu... reveals just how profoundly Andesri understood society,” added the Jana Sena leader.

Born on July 18, 1961, in Rebarthi village of Maddur mandal in the present Jangaon district, his actual name was Ande Yellaiah.

Despite having no formal schooling, he rose to become one of Telangana’s most celebrated poets. He was awarded a doctorate by Kakatiya University in recognition of his contributions.

