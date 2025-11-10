Karnataka News: Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive

Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive | Representational Image

Bengaluru, November 10: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) conducted a large-scale cleanliness drive on Saturday, collecting over 599 tons of waste across seven divisions. The Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency emerged as the cleanest zone, securing the first prize of ₹1 lakh for its performance.

The eight-hour drive, launched by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, began at 10 a.m. and covered about 95 kilometres of roads in divisions including Hebbal, Pulikeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Karnataka Congress said, "Sarvagnanagar Shines, Bengaluru Cleans Up! Under the Congress Government, Bengaluru’s cleanliness mission is delivering real results! Sarvagnanagar bags 1st prize in the Mega Cleanliness Drive 599+ tonnes of waste cleared 4,200+ pourakarmikas making Bengaluru cleaner every day This is what #CongressCares means, real work, real change."

According to BNCC officials, more than 4,200 pourakarmikas were deployed for the initiative, supported by 69 tractors, 70 auto tippers and five JCBs. The drive resulted in the removal of 275 tons of construction debris, 28 tons of household waste, 86 tons from vacant sites, and 210 tons of dry waste.

The campaign saw active participation from multiple civic departments, including solid waste management, road infrastructure, health, horticulture, forest and lake management, along with support from traffic police, resident welfare associations and NGOs.

To recognise high-performing zones, BNCC awarded prizes to divisions based on their cleanliness efforts. Byatarayanapura bagged the second prize of ₹50,000, while Yelahanka secured the third prize of ₹25,000.

Officials said the initiative aimed to not only address waste accumulation but also raise public awareness about maintaining hygiene and waste segregation across the city.