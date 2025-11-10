 Karnataka News: Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka News: Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive

Karnataka News: Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive

The area bagged the first prize for its outstanding performance, reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to building a cleaner, greener Bengaluru.

Saurabh PandeyUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive | Representational Image

Bengaluru, November 10: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) conducted a large-scale cleanliness drive on Saturday, collecting over 599 tons of waste across seven divisions. The Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency emerged as the cleanest zone, securing the first prize of ₹1 lakh for its performance.

The eight-hour drive, launched by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, began at 10 a.m. and covered about 95 kilometres of roads in divisions including Hebbal, Pulikeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Karnataka Congress said, "Sarvagnanagar Shines, Bengaluru Cleans Up! Under the Congress Government, Bengaluru’s cleanliness mission is delivering real results! Sarvagnanagar bags 1st prize in the Mega Cleanliness Drive 599+ tonnes of waste cleared 4,200+ pourakarmikas making Bengaluru cleaner every day This is what #CongressCares means, real work, real change."

According to BNCC officials, more than 4,200 pourakarmikas were deployed for the initiative, supported by 69 tractors, 70 auto tippers and five JCBs. The drive resulted in the removal of 275 tons of construction debris, 28 tons of household waste, 86 tons from vacant sites, and 210 tons of dry waste.

FPJ Shorts
Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
'Shukran' Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Latest Mercedes G Wagon Purchase Worth Rs 4.30 Crore; Pics
'Shukran' Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Latest Mercedes G Wagon Purchase Worth Rs 4.30 Crore; Pics
Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities
Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered

The campaign saw active participation from multiple civic departments, including solid waste management, road infrastructure, health, horticulture, forest and lake management, along with support from traffic police, resident welfare associations and NGOs.

Read Also
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Congress Collected 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Vote Theft
article-image

To recognise high-performing zones, BNCC awarded prizes to divisions based on their cleanliness efforts. Byatarayanapura bagged the second prize of ₹50,000, while Yelahanka secured the third prize of ₹25,000.

Officials said the initiative aimed to not only address waste accumulation but also raise public awareness about maintaining hygiene and waste segregation across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary’s Chopper Almost Lands At Khesari Lal...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary’s Chopper Almost Lands At Khesari Lal...

PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11 To Boost Trade & Investment Ties

PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11 To Boost Trade & Investment Ties

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Eminent Telangana Poet Andesri

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Eminent Telangana Poet Andesri

Karnataka News: Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive

Karnataka News: Sarvagnanagar Emerges As Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru’s Mega Cleanliness Drive

Gujarat News: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed After Speeding BMW Drags Bike For 200 Feet In...

Gujarat News: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed After Speeding BMW Drags Bike For 200 Feet In...