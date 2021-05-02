Tamil Nadu Assembly poll results: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan loses in a seesaw battle

South Indian superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan, who was contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from Coimbatore South constituency, has lost by a slim margin. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha leader Vanathi Srinivasan has won from the all-important seat.

The Kamal Haasan-led MNM contested 142 seats of the state's 234, with other constituents IJK fighting 40 seats, the AISMK of actor Sarathkumar 33 seats, the TMJK nine seats and Janata Dal-Secular three seats. However, the alliance has failed to give a fight to the DMK and the AIADMK.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), meanwhile, is all set to capture power from ruling the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. As counting of votes progressed on Sunday for the April 6 Assembly elections, the DMK steadily improved its position and was leading in 121 seats, while 118 is the minimum number required for a majority in the 234-member House.

DMK president MK Stalin is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. He thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.

Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.

The people have given their massive support realising that their well-being would be protected if DMK was voted to power, he said in a statement.

The victory was a commendation for over 50 years of his party's committed work for the people and state. Also, it was in recognition of everyday hardwork of partymen to fulfill the dream of bringing the party to power, he said.