Tamil Nadu: Amid rift, AIADMK says alliance with BJP to continue for 2024 elections

something else | PTI File Image

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu announced on Thursday that it would continue its alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, as per a report by NDTV, one of its senior party leaders D Jayakumar said, "The AIADMK will head the NDA in Tamil Nadu, BJP and others should come under us."

The tussle between BJP and AIADMK

Fissures between the alliance came to the fore after a number of BJP men, including its IT wing chief Nirmal Kumar recently joined AIADMK. Attacking that the AIADMK has violated the coalition dharma, BJP party members had burnt the effigy of AIADMK chief E Palaniswami.

The party however rejected BJP's claim that it is poaching its leaders and said that political leaders changing camps is normal and cited instances when senior leaders from AIADMK have joined the BJP.

What further deteriorated the situation between both the parties is that the BJP which just has four MLAs in the 234-member house projected itself as the key opposition in the state during the tussle between E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam for the control of the party

Since 2019, the AIADMK has lost three elections while contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Read Also Major setback for BJP in Tamil Nadu as 13 leaders quit party, join AIADMK