Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Slams BJP Govt Over Disaster Fund Relief Issue After It's Split With NDA

Chennai: For the first time after exiting the NDA, the AIADMK was on Tuesday critical of the BJP Government at the Centre accusing it of adopting a “step-motherly” attitude towards Tamil Nadu in releasing funds sought for handling the devastation caused by natural calamities.

However, for good measure, the party said this was how the Centre behaved even during the erstwhile Congress regime.

Duty of Centre to grant funds to Tamil Nadu: AIADMK

Addressing the party’s general council meeting held in Chennai, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said whether the Congress or the BJP ruled the centre, the Union Government has not granted funds requested for by Tamil Nadu for disaster relief. “It is the duty of the Centre to grant funds to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The criticism, albeit with the caveat of equally blaming it on either national parties, comes against the backdrop of allegation that the AIADMK was wary of burning bridges with the BJP, though it exited the NDA earlier this year.

AIMDMK is no longer BJP's ally: Palaniswami

He also reiterated that his party was no longer an ally of the BJP. Palaniswami charged that the ruling DMK was worried ever since the AIADMK left the NDA as it feared the latter could now attract the votes of the minorities on which the DMK was banking upon.

A resolution adopted at the meeting also condemned the “security breach” in Parliament on December 13, the anniversary of the deadly attack on the “heart of democracy” in 2001, and said, ensuring the security of democratic institutions was essential for the nation’s security.