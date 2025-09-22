Tamil Nadu Accident Video: Bike Skids After Dog Comes In Middle Of Road; Rider, Pillion Escape Narrowly (Screengrab) | X/Polimer News

Erode: A shocking incident surfaced in Tamil Nadu's Erode, where two men escaped narrowly with only minor injuries after their two-wheeler hit a dog in the middle of a road on Monday. The incident was recorded on camera, and its video also surfaced online.

The accident took place when a dog suddenly came in front of a bike after being attacked by another canine present on the road. In the video, it could be seen that the rider and pillion fell as the bike skidded after hitting the dog.

Video Of The Incident:

The car coming from behind hit their two-wheeler, but both men escaped unhurt without getting caught under the wheels of the vehicle.

The video shows that the men got up and immediately stood up after the car rammed into the bike. The dog also ran away after being hit by the bike. The incident was recorded on the CCTV installed in the area.

Ennore Beach Accident:

Last month, a disturbing incident surfaced from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai district, where a scooty and a bike collided with each other. The collision took place near Ennore beach. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area.

The scooty suddenly tried to take a U-turn, without noticing that the bike was coming from behind at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, after colliding with the scooty the bike was flung into the air, while the rider got dragged on the road for a few metres due to the speed of the vehicle.