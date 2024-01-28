Tamil Nadu Accident: 6 Passengers Killed As Car Collides With Lorry In Tenkasi; VIDEO Surfaces | Twitter | ANI

Tenkasi, January 28: At least six people died after a car collided with a lorry at Pulliyangudi in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Sunday morning, said police.

According to the police, the car was coming from Courtallam in the district when the accident happened. While five of the passengers died on the spot, one died in Pulliyangudi Government Hospital, the police said.

An investigation is currently underway

Tenkasi's top police officials visited the accident spot and inspected the site. An investigation is currently underway to find out what has led to the accident. More information is awaited.