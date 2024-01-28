 Tamil Nadu Accident: 6 Passengers Killed As Car Collides With Lorry In Tenkasi; VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Accident: 6 Passengers Killed As Car Collides With Lorry In Tenkasi; VIDEO Surfaces

Tamil Nadu Accident: 6 Passengers Killed As Car Collides With Lorry In Tenkasi; VIDEO Surfaces

According to the police, the car was coming from Courtallam in the district when the accident happened. While five of the passengers died on the spot, one died in Pulliyangudi Government Hospital, the police said.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Accident: 6 Passengers Killed As Car Collides With Lorry In Tenkasi; VIDEO Surfaces | Twitter | ANI

Tenkasi, January 28: At least six people died after a car collided with a lorry at Pulliyangudi in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Sunday morning, said police.

According to the police, the car was coming from Courtallam in the district when the accident happened. While five of the passengers died on the spot, one died in Pulliyangudi Government Hospital, the police said.

Read Also
Odisha Accident: Seven Dead As Speeding Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Bike While Overtaking On Highway;...
article-image

An investigation is currently underway

Tenkasi's top police officials visited the accident spot and inspected the site. An investigation is currently underway to find out what has led to the accident. More information is awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For Record 9th Time; BJP's Samrat Chaudhary & Vijay Sinha Sworn...

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For Record 9th Time; BJP's Samrat Chaudhary & Vijay Sinha Sworn...

Telangana BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy Voluntarily Demolishes His Own Decades-Old House For...

Telangana BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy Voluntarily Demolishes His Own Decades-Old House For...

VIDEO: People Mourn Nitish Kumar's 'Death' With Effigy In Bihar's Hajipur After JDU Chief Joins NDA

VIDEO: People Mourn Nitish Kumar's 'Death' With Effigy In Bihar's Hajipur After JDU Chief Joins NDA

Video: Stage Collapses During SBSP Rally In UP's Sitapur, Party Chief OP Rajbhar Escapes Unhurt

Video: Stage Collapses During SBSP Rally In UP's Sitapur, Party Chief OP Rajbhar Escapes Unhurt

To Avoid Phishing & Theft, Centre Asks GST Officials To Stop Using Public Email IDs For Official...

To Avoid Phishing & Theft, Centre Asks GST Officials To Stop Using Public Email IDs For Official...