Tamil Nadu: 37-year-old man live streams suicide on Facebook

As per the report, Ramkumar, who was an alcoholic, returned home drunk, opted for the live option on Facebook and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. People who were watching the Live stream, contacted police and informed Ramkumar's wife too. Ramkumar's wife, who is working in a knitwear unit in Tiruppur, later informed the landlady to try and save him.

The cops said the the houseowner and others rushed to save Ramkumar who was found hanging. After the incident, he was rushed to the government hospital where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'. During investigation, police officials recovered a suicide note by Ramkumar wherein he had said that nobody was to be blamed for his death. Police have registered a case.