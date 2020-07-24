Tamil Nadu: 37-year-old man live streams suicide on Facebook

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old driver in a private company in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu live streamed his suicide on Facebook.
According to a report by Times of India, the deceased has been identified as K Ramkumar, a native of Chinnaravuthanpalayam village near Dharapuram in Tirupur district. Ramkumar was working as a driver in a private firm and was residing in a rental house with his wife and 13-year-old son.
As per the report, Ramkumar, who was an alcoholic, returned home drunk, opted for the live option on Facebook and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. People who were watching the Live stream, contacted police and informed Ramkumar's wife too. Ramkumar's wife, who is working in a knitwear unit in Tiruppur, later informed the landlady to try and save him.
The cops said the the houseowner and others rushed to save Ramkumar who was found hanging. After the incident, he was rushed to the government hospital where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'. During investigation, police officials recovered a suicide note by Ramkumar wherein he had said that nobody was to be blamed for his death. Police have registered a case.
