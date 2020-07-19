Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: This goldsmith designs masks using gold and silver strings

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, during which masks are of utmost importance, a Coimbatore-based goldsmith has made the most of the situation as he designed masks using gold and silver threads.

Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, who belongs to a family of goldsmiths, has designed the masks using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads. "The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000," Acharya said.

Netizens did not miss out on the opportunity to comment on the same. "You know what ?? No one wears these masks..jewellery shops know that no one will buy ..They are simply making these designs For publicity , after few days they will dissolve all the gold and make another ornament !! Sab kuch golmaal hai bhai," a user wrote.