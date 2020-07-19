Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: This goldsmith designs masks using gold and silver strings

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, during which masks are of utmost importance, a Coimbatore-based goldsmith has made the most of the situation as he designed masks using gold and silver threads.
Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, who belongs to a family of goldsmiths, has designed the masks using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads. "The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000," Acharya said.
Netizens did not miss out on the opportunity to comment on the same. "You know what ?? No one wears these masks..jewellery shops know that no one will buy ..They are simply making these designs For publicity , after few days they will dissolve all the gold and make another ornament !! Sab kuch golmaal hai bhai," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
Acharya told ANI that the main reason behind designing the mask is to create awareness about the need to wear these during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India," he said.
He further added that it takes seven days to complete one mask.
According to Acharya, he has a craze for doing something different. Three years ago, he left his job at a jewelry manufacturing company and since then he is he's designing various items of gold using thin metal threads. He designs a variety of apparel, handbags, umbrellas, among other things.
