Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old boy dies after being gored by bull in Dharampuri's Jallikattu event | Representative pic

Tamil Nadu: A 14-year-old boy died in Tamil Nadu's Dharampuri after a bull gored him to death at a Jallikattu event. The event was conducted in the Thadangam village.

According to a report in India Today, the deceased boy was identified as Gokul. He had gone to the event with his relatives to witness the famous bull-taming sport. During the event, he was badly injured when a bull gored him in the stomach.

Gokul declared as dead on arrival by doctors

Gokul was immediately rushed to the Dharmapuri government hospital. He was declared as dead on arrival by the doctors. His death raises the death toll to four related to Jallikattu events this year.

Local police have started an investigation in the matter and are going through footages from the event to find out how exactly the boy was injured amid the event.

What is Jallikattu?

Jallikattu is a sport conducted as a part of Mattu Pongal. The Mattu Pongal is the 3rd day of the four-day-long festival Pongal, typically practised in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil word 'mattu' means bull, and the third day of Pongal is dedicated to cattle, a key partner in farming.

The winner of the sport is decided by the duration a tamer holds on the hump of the bull.

The debate over the sport continues with one side claiming a violation of animal rights and the other advocating the preservation of the “culture and traditions” of the people.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)