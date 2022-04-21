Tamil Nadu: 12 persons test positive for COVID-19 at IIT Madras

Chennai: At least twelve persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in various states, state governments have broght back compulsory mask mandate to curb the spread of virus.

Tamil Nadu had reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, prompting the state's Health Secretary to urge people to wear masks and take coronavirus precautions seriously.

Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of the National Capital Region, Chandigarh, Haryana have brought back the mandate on face masks to control the rising COVID-19 infections.

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,14,479, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.07 crore.

This is a breaking story

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:55 PM IST