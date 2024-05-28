Tainted Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's Mother Bhavani Revanna Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Kidnapping Case Involving Husband HD Revanna

Bengaluru: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in the obscene video case, has filed anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested.

Bhavani has moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking relief from arrest by the SIT. SIT has filed a case against five, including her husband and father of Prajwal Revanna, HD Revanna.

Arrest Of HD Revanna

HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives. The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a housekeeper.

Prajwal Revanna On Coming To India For Questioning

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning. Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics."

The suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP also extended an apology to his family, party supporters and the people of the state.

"On 31st Friday, 10 am, I'll appear before the SIT and provide all information related to the investigation, I'll cooperate with the SIT investigation. I have a lot of faith in the judiciary, I believe in God and the judiciary, that's why I'll appear on Friday 31st, in front of the SIT," Revanna added.

Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 and May 23 urging him to take action to cancel the diplomatic passport of the Hassan MP, who is said to have flown to Europe after being accused of sexually exploiting several women.

Notably, Revanna is contesting from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, seeking re-election as an NDA candidate in the 2024 general elections.