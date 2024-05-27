 'Will Appear Before SIT On May 31', Prajwal Revanna Claims Rahul Gandhi & Cong Speaking About Sex Abuse Videos Made Him Go Into Depression
HomeIndia'Will Appear Before SIT On May 31', Prajwal Revanna Claims Rahul Gandhi & Cong Speaking About Sex Abuse Videos Made Him Go Into Depression

'Will Appear Before SIT On May 31', Prajwal Revanna Claims Rahul Gandhi & Cong Speaking About Sex Abuse Videos Made Him Go Into Depression

Prajwal issued the video statement in Kannada on Monday.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Prajwal Revanna |

In his first reaction since the alleged sex abuse case, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna said he will appear before Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31. Prajwal issued the video statement in Kannada on Monday.

"My foreign visit was also pre-planned. When I saw YouTube, I got to know
about this. I requested the SIT to give me six days time. But
immediately, the very next day, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party
opened communicated this idea, which put me into depression.I decided to go in isolation, and asked you all to forgive me...Politically, I am growing, but they are attempting to crush me down.The incidents that are happening indicate so. Seeing all this, I tried to stay low key (far away). On 31st, Friday, I will produce myself in front of the SIT team," the 33-year-old MP said in the video.

