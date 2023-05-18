Tahawwur Rana's extradition great success for India: Ujjwal Nikam

Mumbai: Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam who conducted the trial in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack has welcomed the approval of a US court for extradition of handler Tahawwur Rana and called it a “great success for India”.

India an inch closer to Rana's extradition

Rana can still appeal against the order, but the decision brings his extradition closer. Rana, now 62 years old, along with nine others, was named a key accused by the prosecuting agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is accused of criminal conspiracy in the terror attack and providing support to David Headley in conducting a recce for the attack.

Nikam said India has given tangible evidence against Rana in the American court and on that basis the court has said that his involvement is apparent in the conspiracy behind the terror attack. The prosecutor said Rana’s extradition would divulge the other details of the criminal conspiracy as Headley had opened an immigration office in Mumbai at the behest of Rana and in spite of knowing what Headley was doing, he had kept mum.

Headley's “sensitive revelations” to Nikam

Nikam had examined Headley through video conference in a Mumbai court and called the evidence he gave before the court, “sensitive revelations”. “It is very clear that David Headley being a very close aide of Rana, the latter must know the details of the criminal conspiracy,” the prosecutor said.

Regarding the fate of appeals of Rana against the order, Nikam said that though the possibility of his appealing against the order is high, it makes it difficult to estimate when Rana might be brought to India, he is “optimistic” that India will follow the matter rigorously and that Rana will be extradited.