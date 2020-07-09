Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 76 foreigners from 8 countries

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to 76 foreigners from eight countries who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Till date, 289 foreign nationals from 30 different countries, who were chargesheeted in the case, have been granted bail by the court.

The police had in June filed 59 charge sheets, including supplementaries, against 956 foreigners belonging to 36 different countries in the case.

DU turning turtle too often: HC on univ’s changing stance

The Delhi HC on Thursday granted more time to the Delhi University to draw up a plan for conducting exams for final year students, expressing displeasure on its changing stance. The court said that the varsity is turning turtle too often. A division bench presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed the DU to file an affidavit by July 13 narrating how it will conduct the final year exams (if online, offline or mixed modes) and a proper and final date sheet in order to give a clarity to the students.