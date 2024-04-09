'Symbol Of Freedom For Whole Free World...': Dutch MP Geert Wilders' High Praise For Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma

Geert Wilders and Nupur Sharma | X/Geert Wilders

Dutch leader and Member of Parliament in Netherlands, Geert Wilders, on Monday (April 8) posted on X that he spoke to Nupur Sharma and called her a "symbol of freedom not only for India but for the whole world". The controversial Dutch leader, known for his controversial views on Islam, also said that Nupur Sharma's "loss of personal freedom and legal troubles in last two years as most unfair" and termed her as a "brave lady".

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for her comments on Prophet Mohammad after her remark during a news channel debate came under fire two years ago.

Geert Wilders Posts On X

Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader, had also faced death threats for her comments. Though Sharma had regretted her comment on social media, the BJP had suspended her for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad in June 2022 following a global outrage.

The BJP had also issued a statement and said it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities”. The BJP in its statement had said that it "does not promote such people or philosophy".

Talking of Geert Wilders, he has himself been a controversial figure for his stand on Islam and his open opposition to the religion. The Dutch MP had earlier too praised Nupur Sharma in a post on X.

Wilders in February 2024 took to X and wrote, "I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India."