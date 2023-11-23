Who Is Geert Wilders? 'Dutch Donald Trump,' Who Backed Nupur Sharma During Controversy, Likely To Be Next Netherlands PM

Who Is Geert Wilders? |

Geert Wilders, the far-right politician dubbed 'Dutch Donald Trump' and the one who supported Nupur Sharma during the 'Prophet' controversy, has been predicted by the exit polls to be the next Prime Minister of Netherlands. The 60-year-old leader, known for his anti-Islam ideology is heading for a massive win at the elections.

PVV GROOTSTE PARTIJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMANVYvGjy — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 22, 2023

Far-right leader reacts to exit polls

Recently, as the exit polls suggested his electoral success, he took to social media and dropped the magical number "35" with great joy. In his early reaction to the expected results, Wilders shared a clip of him dancing while looking at the victorious count on a TV screen. "35!!!!!! PVV GROOTSTE PARTIJ (sic)," he wrote while reflecting on the forecast of the no. of seats his Party for Freedom or PVV would gain to emerge successful.

Who is Geert Wilders?

Wilders is one of the Netherlands' best-known lawmakers at home and abroad. The leader's populist policies often get compared with that of former US Presient Donald Trump, along with his peroxide blond hair that pose similarities. In 2010, he supported the first coalition formed by present PM Mark Rutte.

Birth and education

The politician was born in a small town in Netherlands named Venlo in 1963. He was born in a Roman Catholic family with his father working at a printing company and his mother being a homemaker. Wilders studied law and health insurance and contributed towards social services and public welfare systems during his political career.

Political journey

It was in 2006 that Wilders founded his PVV party after witnessing a rough track in his political journey. Two years earlier to establishing his own party, he walked out of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) over support to Turkey's accession to the EU. In the years, PVV gained attention and trust for its anti-Islam and right-wing ideology along with national stances.

Anti-Islam ideology

His bold views and criticism of Islam reportedly resulted in death threats to him, seeking police protection. He expressed his will on banning Quran and puttting shutters to the mosques in the region, according to media reports, along with describing the religion as a "backward" one.

Nupur Shamra controversy

During the Nupur Sharma controversy when then BJP spokesperson passed 'offensive' comments on Prophet Mohammed on Indian television, Wilders defended her. He called the woman a "hero" while expressing support to her.