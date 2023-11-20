Argentina Presidential Polls: After Victory, Video Of Politician Javier Milei Dancing In Joy Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video of electoral candidate Javier Milei dancing and enjoying on stage has surfaced online soon after the Argentina presidential poll 2023 results were announced. Do we say anymore? The results came in his favour declaring Milei the new president of the Argentina. The clip claimed to a recent one captures the political leader displaying energetic steps to celebrate the big day. WATCH VIDEO:

"Merkez Bankası'nı kapatacağım. ABD Doları'nı kullanalım. Küresel ısınma yalan." diyen Javier Milei, Arjantin Devlet Başkanı olarak seçildi. pic.twitter.com/lprSNzgxbo — Turhan Bozkurt (@TurhanBozkurTV) November 20, 2023

Argentina presidential poll 2023

It is said that Javier Milei's electoral success is connected to the promises made on a pro-bitcoin and anti-central bank agenda. On November 19, he won the presidential battle with 55% of the votes, reportedly placing him about three million votes ahead of his competitor Sergio Massa.

While Massa proposed launching a central bank digital currency in the region to tackle inflation crisis, the winning candidate assured his faith in bitcoins and told voters that it's as a key to reviving the economy. However, Milei didn't confirm about making it a legal tender in Argentina.

Even before the official announemnt of poll results, Massa conceded the run-off vote in a brief speech and said: "Milei is the president elected for the next four years."

