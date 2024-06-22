Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till July 6

New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended Judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar for the next 14 days. He was produced through video conferencing (VC) after the expiry of judicial custody.

He was remanded to judicial custody on May 31 after his interrogation in AAP MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended judicial custody till July 6.

Advocate Karan Sharma counsel for the accused appeared through video conferencing. The court has directed to produce the accused through video conferencing on the next date of hearing.

Court Passes An Order Seeking Direction To Produce Bibhav Kumar Through Video Conferencing

Earlier, an order was passed by the court in application of the accused seeking direction to produce him through video conferencing due to safety and security reasons.

He was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police. A case was registered by Delhi police after receiving a complaint from Swati Maliwal on May 16. The incident of the alleged assault occurred on May 13.