Suspense For New Rajasthan CM Could End On Sunday; BJP's Legislative Party Is Likely To Hold Meeting On Dec 10

Former Rajasthan Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje (L) and Ashok Gehlot (R) | File Photo

The suspense over the name of the new Chief Minister in Rajasthan may end on Sunday, December 10. The BJP has appointed three observers for Rajasthan, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party is likely to held on December 10 when the name of the Chief Minister may be announced.

Five days after the election results, the party announced the names of the observers and with this, the selection process of the CM started.

BJP appoints observers for meeting on Sunday

BJP has appointed observers for MP, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh and the responsibility of Rajasthan has been given to the party's most experienced leader and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The two other members are Vinod Tavde and Saroj Pandey.

Race heats up in Rajasthan for CM's seat

The selection of the chief minister was not easy for the party as about half a dozen names are there for the Chief Minister post in Rajasthan. These include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior BJP leader Om Mathur, in terms of Dalit face, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ashwani Vaishnav, Diya Kumari, Baba Balaknath and BJP State President CP Joshi.

If party sources are to be believed, along with the Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers can also be made and about a dozen ministers may sworn in along with the CM.