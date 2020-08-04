Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Brickbats for Sena, bouquets for Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM seeks CBI probe

Till Tuesday morning, it was a narrative of the Bihar police versus the Maharashtra police when it came to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the consequent investigations. However, the discourse took a different turn as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that recommendations had been sent to the Union Home Ministry by Bihar's Home Secretary recommending a CBI probe. Then praise for the Chief Minister began pouring in from all parties and leaders.

Union Power Minister, Raj Kumar Singh, who had in the past been the Union Home Secretary said in a statement that the truth would now be revealed. Nitish Kumar, he said, had taken the right decision at the right time, as Mumbai police had failed to investigate the case. He noted that the Mumbai police had not registered an FIR thus far.

Mumbai police prevented the Patna police from investigating the case and humiliated the team leader, he alleged. Singh, who represents the Ara Lok Sabha constituency under the BJP symbol said, "CBI will uncover the conspiracy and expose the criminals."