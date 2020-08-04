Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Brickbats for Sena, bouquets for Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM seeks CBI probe

Till Tuesday morning, it was a narrative of the Bihar police versus the Maharashtra police when it came to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the consequent investigations. However, the discourse took a different turn as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that recommendations had been sent to the Union Home Ministry by Bihar's Home Secretary recommending a CBI probe. Then praise for the Chief Minister began pouring in from all parties and leaders.
Union Power Minister, Raj Kumar Singh, who had in the past been the Union Home Secretary said in a statement that the truth would now be revealed. Nitish Kumar, he said, had taken the right decision at the right time, as Mumbai police had failed to investigate the case. He noted that the Mumbai police had not registered an FIR thus far.
Mumbai police prevented the Patna police from investigating the case and humiliated the team leader, he alleged. Singh, who represents the Ara Lok Sabha constituency under the BJP symbol said, "CBI will uncover the conspiracy and expose the criminals."
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, too appreciated Kumar's recommendation of a CBI probe, opining that Bollywood huge underworld investment should now be exposed. The nexus between the Bollywood and underworld Mafia should be made public, he said. He alleged that 'they' had never allowed north Indians to shine in the film industry.
Health Minister Mangal Pandey said Nitish Kumar had honoured the feelings of the entirety of Bihar by recommending that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. Now, the Mumbai police too would face the music, he hoped.
JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad attacked Shiv Sena spokesperson, Sanjay Raut for his statement that the suggestion of a CBI probe was motivated by the Bihar assembly elections.
"Raut has crossed the limits of decency by making a personal attack on Nitish Kumar. His charge that the decision was made keeping the coming Assembly Elections in mind, is in fact meant to cover the lapses of Mumbai Police," he alleged.
"Shiv Sena should not politicise the death of a brilliant film star from Bihar. They should help facilitate a free and fair investigation by CBI as Mumbai police has failed miserably so far," Prasad said.
Leaders of the RJD too welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in a statement said that the CBI probe would bring justice to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.
LJP president Chirag Paswan said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister on Tuesday morning and reiterated his demand for a CBI probe -- something that Nitish had agreed to.
In Patna, activists belonging to the Karni Sena and the Rajput Mahasabha demonstrated before the office of the NCP on Beerchand Patel Road. They shouted anti-NCP and anti-Shiv Sena slogans and welcomed the CBI probe recommendation.
Earlier,Bihar government on Tuesday morning recommended to the Centre CBI investigation in the death of film star,Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14,Chief Minister,Nitish Kumar announced today.
Nitish told media personnel that, SSR's father Krishna Kumar Singh who had filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25, seeking a probe into his son's death, had consented to a CBI probe on Tuesday, after talking with DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who had conveyed Singh's message to the CM.
The Home Department of the Bihar government has sent a formal letter to the Union Home ministry, recommending the handing over the case to the CBI.
According to Nitish Kumar, handing over the case to the CBI would widen the scope of the investigation. The Bihar government, through its lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, would defend the CBI case before the Supreme Court.
The Bihar CM said Mumbai Police was not doing its job "properly" in the SSR case. He said it was strange that the Maharashtra Police DG had failed to respond to repeated calls made by his Bihar counterpart.
He also expressed regret over the the 'illegal detention' of the leader of the four-member Bihar Police team, Vinay Tiwari, IPS, and his being forcibly quarantined in Mumbai, "to prevent our team from carrying out investigations into the case registered at Patna".
Further, he alleged political interference in the working of the Mumbai Police with regards this case. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting when the IPS officer from Bihar reached Mumbai, and he was detained.
"I did not talk to the Maharashtra CM, since it was not a political issue," Nitish said.
"Uddhav should have learnt from me. I am at the fag end of my third term as Chief Minister of Bihar. I have never interfered in any criminal case and neither implicated nor defended any criminal," he claimed.
