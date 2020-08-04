Form begging Amit Shah for CBI probe to saying none needed: Rhea Chakraborty's epic U-turn

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer on Tuesday said the Bihar government cannot recommend a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death when police from that state do not have any jurisdiction to even investigate the case.

The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the case of Rajput's death after his father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday.

"There cannot be transfer of a case which had no legal basis to begin with for the Bihar police to get involved. At the most, it would be a Zero FIR which would then be transferred to Mumbai Police, Chakraborty''s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

The transfer of a case, in which they (Bihar police) had no jurisdiction, to CBI has no legal sanctity, he said.

He said the Bihar government, realising that it does not have the jurisdiction to probe the case, is now adopting this "illegal method" of recommending the case to be handed over to CBI.

Chakraborty earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to probe the case as the Mumbai Police have already registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).