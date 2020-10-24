Sushant Singh Rajput Death: NBSA directs Aaj Tak, Zee News, India TV, News24 to air apologies for violating journalistic norms

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has directed four Hindi news channels to air apologies for violating journalistic norms while reporting the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Aaj Tak.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The case was initially suspected to be a suicide and was probed by the Mumbai Police. It was later handed over to CBI which is yet to officially release its conclusions.

All TV channels incessantly reported on the death of the actor, some even sensationalising the death and accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for his death.

AajTak, Zee News, India TV and News 24 have been found in violation of journalistic norms, the authority said in its order.

According to a Live Law report, the order passed in a complaint filed by filmmaker Nilesh Navalakha who was represented by Advocates Rajesh Inamdar and Shashwat Anand.

Aaj Tak has been asked to to air an apology on October 27 at 8 PM and to pay a fine of Rs One Lakh for attributing fake tweets to Sushant Singh Rajput and reporting them as his last tweets.

Zee News has been asked to air public apology on October 27 at 9 pm for sensationalising the death of the actor.

India TV has been asked to air public apology on October 27 at 9 pm for showing the body of Rajput.

The NBSA has asked News24 to air a public apology on October 29 at 9 pm for insensitive and sensational coverage on the case.

Another Hindi TV channel ABP News has been asked by NBSA to comply with the direction to remove objectionable videos of coverage of the death of the actor.