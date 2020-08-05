Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC pulls up Maha govt for putting Bihar IPS officer under quarantine

The Centre accepted Bihar government’s plea to transfer the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Mumbai Police to CBI for probe.

The move comes after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting suicide.

Rhea filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, on the grounds of jurisdiction.

A team of Bihar police also reached Mumbai to conduct an independent investigation.

Sushant, who hails from Purnea, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 following which the city police started its probe.

The war of police forces between two states led to political parties and Chief Ministers locking horns, and trying to prove their efficiency to solve the case.