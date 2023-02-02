e-Paper Get App
Surprise raids on inmates by Tihar jail staff; cell phones, knives, drugs recovered

Thursday, February 02, 2023
article-image
Surprise raids were carried out by the Tihar jail staff on the inmates on Thursday, reports from Mirror Now stated.

The report added that cell phones, knives and drugs were recovered from inmates of the jail.

(More details awaited)

