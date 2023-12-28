Surge In Mumbai's Suburban Railway Tourism: Nearly 3 Lakh Passengers Embrace Affordable, Flexible Travel With Tourist Tickets

Central Railways | File Pic

In the period from April to November 2023, a remarkable increase in the adoption of Tourist Tickets has been witnessed on the Mumbai's suburban railway network. According to data provided by Central Railway on Wednesday, a total of 2.94 lakh passengers availed themselves of this facility, marking a substantial rise from the 2.58 lakh passengers during the corresponding period in 2022.

The Tourist Tickets, available for 1, 3, and 5 days, offer a flexible and affordable travel solution for commuters across the suburban rail network of MMR including Central, Western, and Harbour lines. "These tickets, valid from any station to any station, witnessed 2.14 lakh passengers opting for Second class travel, while 80,168 passengers opted for the comfort of First class or AC class during the mentioned period in 2023" said an official of CR.

Second Class ticket rates

For those who prefer the charm of simplicity, second-class tourist tickets beckon with unbeatable prices. At just ₹80 for adults and ₹55 for children, a single day's journey becomes an affordable adventure. Extend the escapade to three days for ₹125 (adults) and ₹80 (children), or embrace a week-long exploration at ₹150 (adults) and ₹90 (children).

First class ticket rates

For the discerning traveler, first-class tourist tickets provide a premium journey. "At ₹260 (one day) and ₹440 (three days), adults can revel in the luxury of spacious cabins and superior amenities. Children (up to 12 years) are not left behind, with tickets priced at ₹160 (one day), ₹250 (three days), and ₹295 (five days)" said an official addting that if your taste leans towards comfort and luxury, the air-conditioned local trains offer an enticing proposition. For a mere ₹320, indulge in a day of cool, stress-free travel. Opt for the three-day package at ₹550 or the extended five-day experience at ₹660. Children under 12 can revel in the same luxury at ₹190 (one day), ₹305 (three days), and ₹360 (five days).

"These budget-friendly tourist tickets are more than just a means of transport; they are a gateway to unlocking the city's treasures. Whether you're a solo traveler, a family with children, or a group of friends, there's a ticket tailored for your preferences and duration of stay" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Ticket rates

Second class

One Day: Adults at ₹80, Children at ₹55

Three Days: Adults at ₹125, Children at ₹80

Five Days: Adults at ₹150, Children at ₹90

Air-Conditioned

One Day: Adults at ₹320, Children (below 12 years) at ₹190

Three Days: Adults at ₹550, Children (below 12 years) at ₹305

Five Days: Adults at ₹660, Children (below 12 years) at ₹360

First Class

One Day: Adults at ₹260, Children (up to 12 years) at ₹160

Three Days: Adults at ₹440, Children (up to 12 years) at ₹250

Five Days: Adults at ₹525, Children (up to 12 years) at ₹295