Surat Shocker: 2 Teenaged Brothers Electrocuted While Cleaning School Terrace

Surat Shocker: Two Teenaged Brothers Electrocuted While Cleaning School Terrace

Surat: Two teenage brothers were electrocuted on Tuesday while cleaning the terrace of their school in Surat's Dindoli area. The victims, 13-year-old Shivam Yadav and 15-year-old Shiva Yadav, were reportedly assigned the task by their teacher, Khunna Tiwari.

According to reports, the brothers were removing kites and threads from the terrace when Shiva came into contact with a live wire, suffering severe electric shock. In a desperate attempt to rescue his brother, Shivam too was electrocuted. Both boys were rushed to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)-run SMIMER hospital in an ambulance. "Shiva sustained around 65% burn injuries and has been shifted to a private hospital in Vesu for specialized care," revealed sources close to the family. Shivam, thankfully, is in stable condition.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among the victims' family members, who have squarely blamed the school authorities and teacher for negligence. "We send our children to school to study, not to clean their premises," stated Parmeshwar Yadav, the boys' father. "The school should not be assigning such dangerous tasks to children."

Several cases come to fore

This incident, sadly, is not unique. Cases of schools utilizing students for menial tasks like cleaning, gardening, and even construction work have been reported from various parts of the state. Experts and child rights activists have repeatedly condemned this practice, highlighting the potential safety risks and the violation of children's right to education.

"Schools have a primary responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of their students," said Dr. Mukul Choksi, a renowned psychologist in Surat. "Assigning them hazardous tasks is not only illegal but also puts them at unnecessary risk. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder for all schools to prioritize child safety and refrain from exploiting students for non-educational activities."

Cause of electrocution being investigated

As authorities investigate the cause of the electrocution, the school faces mounting criticism. The school authorities have remained tight-lipped over the entire incident.

“This tragedy demands immediate action from both schools and regulatory bodies to implement stricter safety protocols and enforce existing child labor laws. Only then can we create a learning environment where children can focus on their education without fearing for their lives” said a social activist.