Supreme Court YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Posted

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India’s official YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, September 20 by unknown individuals. According to reports, the compromised YouTube channel showed unauthorised video content related to cryptocurrency instead of court proceedings. This incident is seen as a potential security breach for the judiciary.

Screenshot of hacked YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India |

Misleading Video Posted On SC's YouTube Channel

It appears that the social media platform used by the judiciary for live streaming important cases was compromised. Previously available recordings, including those related to significant cases like the suo motu hearing on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, were made private. In their place, a misleading video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" was live-streamed.

SC IT Team Working On Breach

A senior Supreme Court official while talking to Indian Express acknowledged the issue but was unsure of the specifics. The website compromise was detected on Friday morning and the Supreme Court’s IT team is now working with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to address the breach.

More details are awaited.