 Supreme Court YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Posted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Posted

Supreme Court YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Posted

The compromised YouTube channel showed unauthorised video content related to cryptocurrency instead of court proceedings. This incident is seen as a potential security breach for the judiciary.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India’s official YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, September 20 by unknown individuals. According to reports, the compromised YouTube channel showed unauthorised video content related to cryptocurrency instead of court proceedings. This incident is seen as a potential security breach for the judiciary.

Screenshot of hacked YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India

Screenshot of hacked YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India |

Misleading Video Posted On SC's YouTube Channel

It appears that the social media platform used by the judiciary for live streaming important cases was compromised. Previously available recordings, including those related to significant cases like the suo motu hearing on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, were made private. In their place, a misleading video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" was live-streamed.

Read Also
'Women Colleagues Receiving Acid Attack, Rape Threats': Kapil Sibal Requests For 'No Livestream' Of...
article-image

SC IT Team Working On Breach

FPJ Shorts
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues

A senior Supreme Court official while talking to Indian Express acknowledged the issue but was unsure of the specifics. The website compromise was detected on Friday morning and the Supreme Court’s IT team is now working with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to address the breach.

More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Posted

Supreme Court YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Posted

Bihar: Several Missing After Boat Capsizes In Chhapra After Collision With Electric Pole; Search &...

Bihar: Several Missing After Boat Capsizes In Chhapra After Collision With Electric Pole; Search &...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

Doctor Associated With Sheena Bora Murder Case Dismisses Summons By Special CBI Court

Doctor Associated With Sheena Bora Murder Case Dismisses Summons By Special CBI Court

Maharashtra Lost Mega Solar Project From Gujarat Due To Politics: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Lost Mega Solar Project From Gujarat Due To Politics: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar