Supreme Court Satyendra Jain's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case, Asks To Surrender

Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain | File

In a setback to Former Minister of Delhi government, Satyendra Jain, the Supreme Court court rejected his regular bail plea in the money laundering case on Monday. The court has instructed 'AAP' leader Satyendra Jain, who is out on interim bail, to surrender immediately. According to reports, he will have to surrender today itself.

When was Satyendra Jain arrested?

You should know that Satyendra Jain was arrested in May 2022 in the money laundering case. After this, he had applied for bail. Last year, in May, he had cited poor health, after which he was granted bail. Several attempts were made to extend his interim bail. Satyendra Jain had filed a plea in the Supreme Court for regular bail, but he did not get relief. The Supreme Court dismissed his plea. The court also said that he should surrender immediately.

Sought time on health grounds

Lawyer Vivek Jain, representing former minister Jain, cited poor health and requested a week's time for surrender. But the court also dismissed the appeal.

What are the allegations against Satyendra Jain?

After the Supreme Court's order, Satyendra Jain will once again have to go to Tihar Jail. You should know that in 2017, the CBI had filed a case against the Aam Aadmi Party leader. He is accused of acquiring more assets than income while serving as a minister in the Delhi government between February 2015 and May 2017.