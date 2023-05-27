TMC leader slams ED for opposing Satyendra Jain's bail, claims AAP leader lost 35kg due to ill health

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain | Photo: PTI

Aam Aam Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who was hospitalised on Thursday after fainting in the bathroom of Tihar jail has lost 35 kilos of weight while in jail and has had 2 accidents due to his ill health which got him hospitalised, claimed All India Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale.

Gokhale went on to slam ASG SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED, opposing Jain's his bail calling it a shameless act. The ED lawyer has reportedly said that Mr. Jain “lost weight because he’s a Jain & does fasting”. "It is not only disgusting but also inhuman that, as part of Modi govt’s political vendetta, ED would make such a disgusting argument that risks the life of Mr. Jain," Gokhale said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court granted Jain interim bail on Friday for six weeks on medical grounds in the money laundering case.

Jain's Head injury

The Lok Nayak JP Hospital in the national capital, treating former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, on Friday constituted a medical board comprising four senior doctors for the treatment of the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader.

As per sources, senior physicians from LNJP, neurologists from GB Pant and specialists in Critical Care are included in the medical board.

The health condition of Jain, who is in LNJP's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is stable now.

He had brain clotting due to head injury, which he got after falling in Tihar Jail's bathroom and is undergoing treatment," hospital sources said.

"Several tests including MRI were conducted and the reports are awaited," sources told ANI.

Jain was hospitalised on Thursday.

