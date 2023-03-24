Supreme Court refuses to hear plea challenging Aurangabad renaming

PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala told the petitioner’s counsel that the Bombay High Court is seized of the matter.

Mushtaq challenges approval by Maharashtra government

Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed had challenged the approval granted by the Maharashtra government and the Centre to a proposal to change the name. The Aurangabad divisional commissioner, in a letter dated March 4, 2020, proposed that the city’s name be changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

As soon as the matter came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for Maharashtra told the bench that the high court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday (March 27). The court then said that the matter should be decided there first.

