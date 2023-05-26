 Supreme Court grants Satyendar Jain interim bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds
However, some conditions have been imposed on him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain brought to Safdarjung hospital after he complains of deteriorating health | ANI

Supreme Court granted Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds. However, some conditions have been imposed on him. Jain cannot leave Delhi without prior permission and he has been told to refrain from making any statements before the media. Jain, in a span of a week, was in and out hospital twice.

The AAP leader on Thursday slipped in the bathroom at Tihar Jail and was later rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. Earlier this week, he was admitted to Safdarjung hospital after he complained of his health deteriorating.

Jain, in the latest photos, seemed like had drastically lost his weight. His lawyer alleged that he had lost nearly 35 kgs and that he has not been keeping well and that he does not get adequate medical attention in jail.

