SC grants Nupur Sharma protection from arrest in Prophet Muhammad cases | File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 19, granted interim relief to former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and directed that no coercive action to be initiated against her in the complaints registered over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed or any that will be registered in future.

The next hearing in the case has been posted on August 10.

Sharma has approached Supreme Court seeking a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her for the alleged hate statement against Prophet Mohammad. Sharma has also sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country.

Earlier, the court asked her to apologise to the nation over her controversial remarks on the Prophet in a TV show and also held her responsible for a murder in Udaipur.

Sharma's comments caused a global controversy in June this year; she had to apologise and was suspended from her post. Several FIRs, too, were registered against her.

The fall-out of her remarks was also observed in several places like Kanpur, Udaipur and Amravati. While Kanpur saw violent clashes, people were murdered in Updaipur and Amravati for supporting her.