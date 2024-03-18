Supreme Court Grants Bail To Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas Ansari In Arms License Case

Facebook, Abbas Ansari

Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in an arms license case.

Last week SC had adjourned the bail plea of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari till March 18. Abbas was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly procuring foreign guns on the pretext of shooting competitions.

In the previous hearing, the Apex court had given a two-week time to petitioner Abbas Ansari to file an affidavit in response to the state government's submission.

The Supreme Court had issued a notice on the bail plea in January this year and had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government within four weeks.

In November 2023, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed Abbas's regular bail plea, stating that he had purchased modern weapons by violating the import permit issued by the Indian National Rifle Association.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the High Court bench had remarked that being the current MLA representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Abbas is expected to respect the country's laws more than any other person.

In 2019, a case was filed against Abbas at the Lucknow Mahanagar Police Station.

During the investigation by the UP STF, it was found that Abbas allegedly purchased modern weapons from abroad using the international contacts of Mukhtar Ansari for shooting competitions, but the weapons were not used in any competition, rather in illegal activities.